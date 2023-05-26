Catholic World News

After Dodgers reinstate plan to honor group, LA archdiocese calls on Catholics to support women religious

May 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles Dodgers recently confirmed plans to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI)—a radical homosexual activist group that mocks the Catholic Church—at Pride Night ceremonies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!