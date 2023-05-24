Catholic World News

Baseball’s Dodgers to honor anti-Catholic hate group

May 24, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed plans to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI)—a radical homosexual activist group that mocks the Catholic Church—at Pride Night ceremonies.

In response to protests from Catholic groups, the Dodgers had originally withdrawn an invitation to the group, but then reversed that decision and reinvited the SPI after complaints from homosexual advocates.

Responding to the decision by the major-league baseball club, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles “calls on all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form.” The archdiocesan statement pointed out that the SPI “clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of women religious…”

The Dodgers’ decision to reinstate the SPI for Pride Night recognition was likely influenced by the media coverage of their original ban on the group. Mainstream media outlets routinely downplayed the offensive activities of the group, using SPI’s own claim to “use human and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency, and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Any honest reporting on the SPI would disclose that the group is clearly intent on provoking contempt for the Catholic faith, using grotesque blasphemies to offend and enrage faithful Catholics. Catholic Vote has compiled a list of some of the group’s most outrageous activities, for those who have the stomach for details.

The Dodgers’ willingness to host the group illustrates the growing power of homosexual activism. Perhaps more ominously, the coverage of the controversy in the mainstream media illustrates how sympathetic reporters transform a story about an anti-Catholic hate group into a fraudulent claim of intolerance by Catholics.

