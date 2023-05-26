Catholic World News

Jubilee year of Blessed Savina Petrilli begins

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Sisters of the Poor of Saint Catherine of Siena have announced a 2023-24 jubilee year in honor of their foundress, Blessed Savina Petrilli (1851-1923). The year commemorates the centenary of Blessed Petrilli’s death and the 150th anniversary of the institute’s founding.

