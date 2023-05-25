Catholic World News

USCCB issues action alert on debt ceiling

May 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The action alert, released May 24, begins, “As Congress addresses the debt ceiling, urge them to remember the poor and vulnerable!”



The alert follows a letter in which representatives of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA, and Catholic Relief Services asked members of Congress not to make “disproportionate cuts” to anti-poverty programs as they address the debt limit.

