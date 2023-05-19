Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS, Catholic Charities ask Congress not to make ‘disproportionate cuts’ in programs for the poor

May 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint letter to members of Congress on the debt limit, representatives of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA, and Catholic Relief Services asked members of Congress not to make “disproportionate cuts” to anti-poverty programs.



“A just framework for future budgets cannot rely on disproportionate cuts in essential services to poor and other vulnerable persons,” the prelates and leaders of Catholic organizations wrote in their May 17 letter. “It requires shared sacrifice by all, including raising adequate revenues, eliminating unnecessary spending, and addressing the long-term costs of health insurance and retirement programs fairly.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!