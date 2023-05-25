Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader: Lay homilies still on the agenda

May 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In March, Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, rejected resolutions of the German Synodal Way on lay homilies and lay baptisms.



Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, chairman of Germany’s bishops’ conference, said that he would press ahead with plans to seek an indult from the Vatican that would permit German laity to preach homilies. He added that “theologically qualified and pastorally competent women and men” have preached homilies in his diocese “for a long time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!