Vatican rejects German Church’s plans for laity to preach homilies, conduct baptisms

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, has written a seven-page letter to Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, head of the German Bishops’ Conference, rejecting recent resolutions of the German Synodal Way on lay homilies and lay baptisms.

