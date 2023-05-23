Catholic World News

Anglican prelate meets with Pontiff

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Stephen Cottrell, the Anglican archbishop of York, in a May 22 audience.



Clearly moved by the meeting, in which he was joined by others, the Anglican prelate said that he and the Pope discussed care for creation, ministry to youth, evangelization, ecumenism, and the importance of common prayer. Cottrell gave the Pontiff a gift of pottery made by his wife.

