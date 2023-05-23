Catholic World News

Logo for 53rd International Eucharist Congress unveiled

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The 53th International Eucharistic Congress will take place in Quito, Ecuador, in September 2024. The theme of the Congress is “Fraternidad para sanar el mundo” [Brotherhood to heal the world].

