Pope to Vocationists: Always be an open space to welcome vocations

May 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 22, Pope Francis addressed members of the Vocationist family in Paul VI Audience Hall.



The Vocationist family includes the Vocationist Fathers, the Vocationist Sisters, and the Apostles of Universal Sanctification (a secular institute), all founded by St. Giustino Russolillo (1891-1955).

