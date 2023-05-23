Catholic World News

Theme of Laudato Si’ Week 2023: ‘Hope for the Earth, Hope for Humanity’

May 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato Si’ (2015), to care for our common home. Laudato Si’ Week commemorates the encyclical’s anniversary.



“Today, Laudato si’ Week begins,” Pope Francis said on May 21. “I thank the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the many participating organizations. And I invite every[one] to collaborate in the care of our common home. There is such a need to put our capabilities and creativity together!”



Booklets prepared by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Stockholm Environment Institute were distributed on May 21 to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!