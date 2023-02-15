Catholic World News

Vatican releases ‘Our common home: A guide to caring for our living planet’

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has released Our common home: A guide to caring for our living planet.



The 11-page booklet, according to its introduction, “is the result of a collaboration between the scientific and spiritual communities, between the Stockholm Environment Institute and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. It sets out essential facts and solutions on key topics, along with advice on how communities can respond.”

