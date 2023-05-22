Catholic World News

Papal condolences following deadly Italian floods

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State (Sostituto), sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, following the deadly Emilia-Romagna floods.

