Italian abbey marks 900th jubilee year

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Santuario di Montevergine (Shrine of Montevergine), an Italian Benedictine territorial abbey whose abbot is appointed by the Pope, is celebrating the 900th anniversary of its foundation.



Pope Francis has named Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, as his legate to the opening Mass of the jubilee year on May 28.

