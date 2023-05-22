Catholic World News

Be embraced by Mary’s tender arms, Pope says to Monfort Missionaries

May 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a May 20 audience, Pope Francis addressed participants in the general chapter of the Montfort Missionaries, founded in 1705 by St. Louis Mary de Montfort.

