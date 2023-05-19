Catholic World News

Michigan governor signs pro-abortion law

May 19, 2023

Following votes of 77-57 in the state house and 20-18 in the state senate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law Senate Bill 147.

The new law will “have the effect of putting abortion on equal footing with childbirth when it comes to employer benefits,” the Detroit Catholic reported. “It sets up situations where employers would have to provide similar benefits—paid leave, for example—for an employee’s abortion if they also provide paid leave for childbirth. Otherwise, there may be legal consequences.”

The law “will ensure that workers cannot be treated differently for receiving an abortion,” the Associated Press reported. Gov. Whitmer said that “no one in Michigan should face discrimination because they exercised their constitutional rights, including their right to reproductive freedom by having an abortion.”

Last November, Michigan voters passed Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, by a 57%-43% margin. As a result, the state constitution there now recognizes an unlimited right to abortion, including abortions for minors and late-term abortions. The amendment extends to “all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.”

