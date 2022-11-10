Catholic World News

Pro-life advocates suffer defeat in 5 states on abortion, infanticide-prevention ballot initiatives

November 10, 2022

On Election Day, voters in five states decided the fate of abortion-related ballot initiatives—and pro-life advocates suffered defeats in all five.

California voters passed Proposition 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment, by a 65%-35% margin. The state constitution there now recognizes a right to abortion and contraceptives without exceptions, including abortions for minors and late-term abortions.

Michigan voters passed Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, by a 57%-43% margin. The state constitution there now recognizes an unlimited right to abortion, including abortions for minors and late-term abortions, and extends to “all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.”

Vermont voters passed Proposal 5/Article 22, the Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy Amendment, by a 77%-23% margin. The state constitution there now recognizes a “constitutional right to personal reproductive autonomy,” which will exclude parental involvement in minors’ decisions to have abortions.

Kentucky voters defeated Amendment 2, the No Right to Abortion in Constitution measure, by a 52%-48% margin. The proposed amendment would simply have declared that “nothing in the state constitution protects or secures a right to abortion or requires funding of abortion.”

Montana voters defeated LR 131, the Medical Care Requirement for Born-Alive Infants Measure, by a 53%-47% margin. The failed measure stated that “infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons,” and would have required “medical care to be provided to infants born alive after an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion, or another method.”

