Catholic World News

Abortion on the ballot in 5 states

November 07, 2022

On Election Day, voters in five states will decide the fate of abortion-related ballot initiatives.

The National Committee for a Human Life Amendment (Human Life Action), which works closely with the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in matters of pro-life legislation, summarized the initiatives in an email:

California—Proposition 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment, amends the state constitution by declaring a right to abortion and contraceptives without exceptions. This would include underaged girls and late-term abortions. Michigan—Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, amends the state constitution to find an unlimited right to abortion and includes “all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.” This amendment would also include underaged girls and late-term abortions. Vermont—Proposal 5/Article 22, the Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy Amendment, amends the state constitution through language “protecting the right to personal reproductive autonomy and prohibiting government infringement unless justified by a compelling state interest.” This proposal will also exclude parental involvement regarding abortion and present fewer barriers for predators. Kentucky—Amendment 2, the No Right to Abortion in Constitution measure, amends the Bill of Rights of the Kentucky Constitution to find that nothing in the state constitution protects or secures a right to abortion or requires funding of abortion. Montana—LR 131, Medical Care Requirement for Born-Alive Infants Measure, states that infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons; require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion, or another method.

