Hebrew Bible sells for $38.1M

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The American Friends of the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv purchased the Codex Sassoon, which dates to around the year 900, at auction.



According to the report, the purchase price of $38.1 million makes it the second most expensive document ever auctioned, behind a copy of the US Constitution.

