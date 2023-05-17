Catholic World News

Pope Benedict predicted battle with gender ideology, theologian says

May 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at commencement exercises for Christendom College in Virginia, moral theologian John Haas revealed that the late Pope Benedict XVI told him, in a private conversation, that “the next great challenge the Church is going to face is gender ideology, and it will be the ultimate rebellion against God the Creator.”

