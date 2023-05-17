Catholic World News

New EWTN film about Catholic priest in hiding receives blessing from Pope Francis

May 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis had strongly criticized EWTN in 2021 during a conversation with Jesuits in Slovakia.

