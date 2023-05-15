Catholic World News

Pope prays for successful ceasefire in Gaza

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his Sunday public audience on May 14, Pope Francis prayed for peace in the Gaza Strip, where a ceasefire had been reached after several days of bombings.



“May weapons be silenced, because arms can never obtain security and stability,” the Pope said. “Rather, they only succeed in destroying any hope for peace.”

