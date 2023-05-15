Catholic World News

Portuguese lawmakers override president’s veto, pass euthanasia law

May 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Euronews

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis lamented the new law: he said on May 13, “Today, the day when we commemorate the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to the shepherd children of Fatima – and today I am also very sad, because in the country where the Virgin appeared, a law is being passed to kill, a further addition to the long list of countries with euthanasia ...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!