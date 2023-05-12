Catholic World News

Lingering Vatican investigation of Tennessee bishop leaves diocese demoralized

May 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: In late 2022, Bishops Barry Knestout of Richmond and Michael Burbidge of Arlington recently conducted an apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Knoxville.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!