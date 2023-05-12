Catholic World News

Counselor for Maine diocese disciplined for ethics violations

May 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Portland Press Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A state regulatory board has disciplined the counselor over her “interactions with a woman who has accused a priest of taking advantage of her in a time of crisis,” according to the report.

