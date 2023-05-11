Catholic World News

Auckland bishop is new president of New Zealand bishops’ conference

May 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of New Zealand have elected Bishop Stephen Lowe of Auckland as their new conference president.



In 2018, Bishop Lowe said that the Church may be facing a “Galileo moment” on homosexuality.



“The psychology is still up for debate, but the Church has got to engage with the science and engage with the experience of couples with same-sex attraction,” he said.

