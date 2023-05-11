Catholic World News

Son of jailed Hong Kong activist, US congressman slam UK, Vatican over human rights weakness

May 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to jailed Hong Kong democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said on May 10 that “the silence from the Vatican on China’s human rights abuses and Jimmy’s case, in particular, is deafening.”



Rep. Gallagher, a Catholic, is chairman of the House’s Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!