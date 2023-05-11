Catholic World News

Parents raise ‘epic’ book problem in Catholic schools

May 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Parents at Catholic schools in different dioceses have raised concerns about Epic, a digital library for children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

