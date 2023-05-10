Catholic World News

Sisters of Charity of NY announce ‘path to completion,’ will no longer receive new members

May 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul of New York will no longer work toward finding nor accepting new members to our Congregation, in the United States,” the religious institute stated as it announced its “path to completion.”



The 154-member institute has had no new vocations in the past two decades.

