Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for Marian prayers for peace

May 09, 2023

At the conclusion of his May 7 Regina Caeli address (CWN coverage), Pope Francis appealed for prayers to the Blessed Virgin Mary for peace, especially in Ukraine—much as he had done four days earlier, at his general audience.

“Tomorrow in Pompeii the traditional Supplication to Our Lady of the Rosary will be raised, in the Shrine which Blessed Bartolo Longo wished to dedicate to peace,” Pope Francis said. “In this month of May let us pray the Rosary, asking the Blessed Virgin for the gift of peace, especially for beleaguered Ukraine. May the leaders of nations listen to the desire of the people who suffer and who want peace!”

The Pope echoed his appeal in a May 8 tweet:

In this month of May, let us pray the Rosary, asking the Blessed Virgin for the gift of peace, especially for beleaguered Ukraine. May the leaders of nations listen to the desire of the suffering people who want peace!

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!