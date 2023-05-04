Catholic World News

Pope urges faithful to pray the Rosary for peace, entrusts Ukrainians to Mary

May 04, 2023

At the conclusion of his May 3 general audience, Pope Francis reminded the faithful that the month of May is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary and said, “To her, Mother of consolation and Queen of peace, I entrust the tormented Ukrainian population.”

The Pope’s remarks were not included in the Vatican’s official English translation of the general audience. The Pope’s brief prayer of entrustment of Ukraine to Mary took place moments before he met with a leading Russian Orthodox official.

“At the beginning of this month of May I recall the request of Our Lady of Fátima to the three little shepherds: ‘Pray the Rosary every day for peace in the world and an end to the war,’“ the Pope said. “I too ask you: pray the Rosary for peace. Mary, Mother of Jesus and ours, help us to build paths of encounter and paths of dialogue, and give us the courage to undertake them without delay.”

Addressing Polish pilgrims, he added:

It is significant that both countries [Hungary and Poland] proclaimed Mary their Queen. Invoke her intercession for your countries and for the whole of Europe, asking for perseverance in faith, unity and harmonious cooperation, but above all for peace, especially in neighboring Ukraine. I bless you from the bottom of my heart.

