Catholic World News

Jesus offers the route our heavenly home, Pope tells audience

May 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his Regina Coeli audience on Sunday, May 7, Pope Francis remarked that in the day’s Gospel, Jesus “tells us where to go and how to get there.”



In his last discourse to the apostles before the Crucifixion, the Pope said, Jesus pointed them toward their true home, in heaven, and told them that He is the Way.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!