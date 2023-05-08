Catholic World News

Tennis and padel must not lose amateurism, Pope warns

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis addressed members of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation. (Padel is a racket sport played on a court smaller than a tennis court.)

