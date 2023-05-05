Catholic World News

Rwandan priest known as ‘key genocide mastermind’ dismissed from clerical state

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Wenceslas Munyeshyaka, a priest convicted in absentia for his role in the Rwanda genocide of 1994, has ministered in France since 2001.

