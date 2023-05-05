Catholic World News

Vatican probe criticizes English bishop for ‘errors of judgment’

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Bishop Robert Byrne of Hexham and Newcastle, England, resigned at the age of 68. In January, the Dicastery for Bishops asked Archbishop Malcolm McMahon, OP of Liverpool, who is also the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, to conduct an investigation.



Archbishop McMahon has now published an executive summary of his canonical investigation, which found that Bishop Byrne had made “errors in judgment,” including frequent visits with Father Timothy Gardner, OP, who was convicted of sexually abusing minors.

