Rumored lockdown ‘sex party’ at Newcastle Cathedral under investigation by the Vatican

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Canon Michael McCoy, 57, dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Newcastle (England), committed suicide last May following an abuse allegation; Bishop Robert Byrne, 68, resigned last month.



“There is no suggestion that Bishop Byrne was either at the alleged party in a priest’s living quarters next to the cathedral, or was aware of it,” according to the report.



The Dicastery for Bishops has asked Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool, who is now also the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, to conduct the investigation.

