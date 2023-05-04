Catholic World News

Pope, in video, offers encouragement, caution to ecclesial movements

May 04, 2023

In a new video in which he discusses his May prayer intention (for Church movements and groups), Pope Francis said that ecclesial movements “are a gift, they are a treasure in the Church! That’s what you are!”

“These movements renew the Church with their capacity for dialogue at the service of her evangelizing mission,” he continued. “Each day, they rediscover in their charism new ways of showing the attractiveness and the newness of the Gospel.”

At the same time, the Pope called on ecclesial movements to work “at the service of the bishops and parishes to avoid any temptation to close in on themselves, which can be the danger, right?”

“Remain in harmony with the Church, since harmony is a gift of the Holy Spirit,” he added.

