Catholic World News

May papal prayer intention: for Church movements and groups

May 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “Let us pray that ecclesial movements and groups may daily rediscover their evangelizing mission, and that they place their own charisms at the service of the world’s needs.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!