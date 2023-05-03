Catholic World News

United Methodist bishops meet, look to pivot after 2,400+ churches disaffiliate

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In what has been described as a messy schism, local congregations are leaving the United Methodist Church for the new Global Methodist Church amid disputes over teaching on human sexuality.

