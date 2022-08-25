Catholic World News

Minister sees messy Methodist Church schism

August 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to United Methodist Church, in which he is a minister, Mark Tooley writes that “hundreds of congregations have voted to leave the denomination, which had 13 million members world-wide as of 2020, and thousands more likely will.” They are leaving for the new Global Methodist Church, which Tooley describes as “a traditionally conservative denomination.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!