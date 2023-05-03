Catholic World News

‘Women’s Cry,’ a photo exhibit, opens in St. Peter’s Square

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 2, the Holy See Press Office hosted a press conference on “Women’s Cry” (video trailer), a new photographic exhibit in St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

