Leading Russian Orthodox official meets with Vatican prefect

May 03, 2023

Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, who has led Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations since June 2022, met at the Vatican on May 2 with the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, the Moscow Patriarchate announced.

The meeting took place three days after Pope Francis met in Hungary with Metropolitan Anthony’s predecessor, Metropolitan Hilarion.

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, appointed prefect last November, previously served as nuncio to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia (2001-2011), to Belarus (2011-2015), to Ukraine (2015-2020), and to Great Britain (2020-2022). Noting Archbishop Gugerotti’s diplomatic experience in nations near Russia, Metropolitan Anthony congratulated him on his appointment as prefect and discussed with him “a wide range of issues of mutual interest.”

