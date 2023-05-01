Catholic World News

Metropolitan Hilarion meets with Pontiff

May 01, 2023

Metropolitan Hilarion, the leader of the Russian Orthodox faithful in Hungary and a noted theologian, met for 20 minutes with Pope Francis on April 29, Vatican News reported.

From 2009 until June 2022, Metropolitan Hilarion led the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations. As the Russian Orthodox “foreign minister,” he was the most prominent and visible Russian Orthodox official in relations with the Catholic Church.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow dismissed him from that position, and “exiled” him to Hungary, after Metropolitan Hilarion exhibited a more irenic stance toward Ukraine than Patriarch Kirill did.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!