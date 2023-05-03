Catholic World News

US dioceses invited to mark National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Mariners

May 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria (TX), bishop-promoter of Stella Maris (the Apostleship of the Sea), has invite all US dioceses to observe a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Mariners and People of the Sea on May 22. The day of prayer coincides with the observance of National Maritime Day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!