British cardinal welcomes ‘lovely’ bid to swear allegiance to King Charles

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During the coronation of King Charles, all of his subjects will be invited to join in reciting aloud an oath of allegiance—a new element of the ceremony that has been welcomed by Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster as “a lovely invitation.”



Cardinal Nichols will be present at the coronation, but will not be asked to play any official part in the ceremony—in which Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and Sikh clerics will participate. Catholic prelates have not previously been present at a coronation, when the British monarch is recognized as the head of the Church of England.

