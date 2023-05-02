Catholic World News

Judge in New Orleans archdiocese bankruptcy recuses himself over church donations

May 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Judge Greg Guidry, the federal judge who is overseeing the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ bankruptcy proceedings, has recused himself from the case after the Associated Press reported that he has given $36,000 to archdiocese Catholic charities in the years since the archdiocese declared bankruptcy.

