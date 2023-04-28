Catholic World News

NY archdiocesan official analyzes Supreme Court’s abortion pill decision

April 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Mechmann, an attorney who serves as Director of Public Policy for the Archdiocese of New York, analyzes the recent Supreme Court decision on the abortion pill mifepristone. The Court has allowed the continued sale of the drug while an appeals court reviews a lower decision that suspended its sale nationwide.

