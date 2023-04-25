Catholic World News

‘Tremendous disappointment’: US bishops’ pro-life chairman reacts to Supreme Court abortion pill decision

April 25, 2023

With Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissenting, the Supreme Court has agreed to the Biden administration’s request that the abortion pill mifepristone continue to be sold while the court system reviews a district court decision that suspended the drug’s sale nationwide.

Mifepristone has been used by mothers more than five million times to kill their unborn children since the Food and Drug Administration approved it in 2000.

““The interim order by the Supreme Court is a tremendous disappointment, both for the loss of innocent preborn life from chemical abortion, and for the danger that chemical abortion poses to women,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “It is wrong to allow the FDA’s greatly diminished health and safety standards for mifepristone to remain in place.”

Bishop Burbidge added:

The FDA acted unlawfully when it first approved, and later relaxed safety requirements for prescribing and dispensing the drug. It is our hope and prayer that the Court will eventually overturn the FDA’s improper actions. Abortion is never the answer for a difficult or unintended pregnancy, as it always ends one life and risks another. Meaningful compassion for both mothers and children is needed. We will continue to advocate for policies that put women and families first, serve women in need, and pray for the day when ending the lives of preborn children will become unthinkable.

