Cardinal Parolin: Vatican probe on Orlandi case to continue

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said that the Vatican would continue its new probe into the 1983 disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi despite recent insinuations by her brother that Pope St. John Paul II sexually abused young women.

