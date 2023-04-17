Pope Francis calls insinuations against St. John Paul II unfounded
April 17, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: “Certain of interpreting the feelings of the faithful throughout the world, I direct a grateful thought to the memory of Saint John Paul II, the object of offensive and unfounded inferences these past few days,” Pope Francis said on April 16, at the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address.
Pope Francis was responding to comments by the brother of Emanuela Orlandi, the “Vatican girl” who disappeared in 1983, insinuating that Pope St. John Paul II sexually abused young women.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:41 AM ET USA
What serious investigation would start with throwing mud at a Pope whose entire life and teachings reflected genuine love for Jesus Christ and His people in the Church? I have a suspicion that smearing of the good name of St John Paul II was the main, or perhaps the only goal of reopening the "investigation."