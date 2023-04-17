Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls insinuations against St. John Paul II unfounded

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Certain of interpreting the feelings of the faithful throughout the world, I direct a grateful thought to the memory of Saint John Paul II, the object of offensive and unfounded inferences these past few days,” Pope Francis said on April 16, at the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address.



Pope Francis was responding to comments by the brother of Emanuela Orlandi, the “Vatican girl” who disappeared in 1983, insinuating that Pope St. John Paul II sexually abused young women.

